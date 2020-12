View of the New York Stock Exchange at Wall Street on Nov. 16, 2020 in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Bank of America's top equity strategist defended her cautious view on the stock market for next year on Tuesday, saying that the benefits of an economic recovery are largely priced in to stocks

Savita Subramanian, the bank's head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the risks to the market are "skewed to the downside."