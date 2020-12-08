Stimulus checks, liability are among the sticking points in last-minute Covid relief deal

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for the news conference following the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Congress tried to scratch out an elusive coronavirus relief deal Tuesday as familiar roadblocks stood in the way of aid for Americans struggling to cover food and housing costs.

Leaders in Washington hope to pass a rescue package before the end of the year after months of inaction. Failure to send more help before then could cut off unemployment benefits to about 12 million people and leave millions facing the threat of eviction.

To strike a deal in time, Republicans and Democrats still need to resolve major disputes over liability protections for business, state and local government relief and direct payments to Americans. Lawmakers plan to buy themselves more time to reach both pandemic aid and spending agreements by approving a one-week continuing resolution to keep the government funded through Dec. 18.

A bipartisan group has worked for days to craft a $908 billion compromise bill. The lawmakers aim to release more details about the proposal on Tuesday afternoon.

While Democrats have embraced the plan as a foundation for talks with Republican leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has continued to call for a roughly $500 billion "targeted" bill. He plans to discuss developing stimulus plans with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to Bloomberg.

A daily average Covid-19 infection rate of more than 200,000 has overwhelmed hospitals across the country. States and cities have implemented new economic restrictions to slow cases in an already sluggish economy where roughly 20 million people are receiving unemployment benefits.