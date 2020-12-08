Beware of Covid vaccine scams. Here's how to make sure you get a real one

"I can't produce enough for the masses," Johnny T. Stine wrote on Facebook in May, "but in 18 months, when the virus is long gone, everyone will have access to the vaccine that I have now."

Stine, founder of North Coast Biologics in Seattle, said he'd already given a Covid vaccine to 12 people in the city he lived, and was off to Alaska to immunize more. He explained that he's "not here to save the world" but that he's making his product available to those "who may be at a greater risk."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission on May 21 sent Stine a warning letter, saying it was unlawful to advertise that a product can prevent a disease unless you can prove it with scientific evidence.

Clearly, Stine couldn't do so.

The letter stated that Stine was advertising "unapproved and misbranded products related to Covid-19."

It went on to state: "The FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without licensure, approval, or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure Covid-19 in people ... you have offered a product for sale that is intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure Covid-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unlicensed, unapproved, and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of Covid-19."

It wasn't until this fall that Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced that their Covid vaccines were up to 90% (or more) effective in clinical trials. The news provided hope after an especially dark year.

However, the preventative treatments could still be months away for many people. A recent report found that President Donald Trump turned down a deal with Pfizer months ago for additional rounds of the vaccine, meaning many Americans may have to watch those in other countries get the immunization before they do.

In the meantime, scammers like Stine are preying on people's desperation to protect themselves from a virus has that has already sickened more than 15 million Americans and left over 200,000 dead.

(Stine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

"Obviously, in the context of Covid, demand for vaccines will far outweigh initial supply, and we can anticipate that bad actors will rush to fill that gap," said Karen Gardner, chief marketing officer at SIPCA North America, a global security company.