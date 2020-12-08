Cramer: Optimistic young investors see Elon Musk as next Steve Jobs, take Tesla to dizzying heights

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday young investors believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk has grand visions for the electric-vehicle maker that make him comparable to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. That's why they're willing to continue buying Tesla's stock, helping propel its dizzying run this year, Cramer added.

The remarks followed news of Tesla's plan to raise up to $5 billion in a share offering for the second time in about three months. While its stock was down about 2% Tuesday, Cramer said Tesla's capital raise may speak to what youthful investors like about Musk.

"It's entirely possible that they're using it for things that we don't know that he has planned. That's the greatness of this man," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "That's why this younger generation is willing to give him money. They are saying, 'Look. He's Steve Jobs. Who knows what he comes up with next. I want a share of it.'"

Tesla's decision to raise money also is sensible when strictly evaluating the company's known endeavors such as the factory it's building in Germany and its electric pickup known as the Cybertruck, Cramer said. "I think you're going to need every penny to make it so that you have the best cars in the world," he said. "To do the pickup truck ... is going to cost a lot of money. You're up against some very serious companies when it comes to pickups, and that's where the money is."

Shares of Tesla have soared to great heights this year, rising well over 600% to a series of record highs. The company also earned inclusion into the S&P 500 this fall after posting its fourth straight quarter of profits in July. Tesla will be added to the benchmark U.S. equity index before the open Dec. 21.