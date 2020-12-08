European markets head for lower open as Brexit deal hangs in balance

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Tuesday as talks between the U.K. and EU continue to yield little progress, ostensibly and time is running out to agree on a deal.

London's FTSE is seen 19 points lower at 6,539, Germany's DAX is seen 5 points lower at 13,262, France's CAC 40 down 5 points at 5,563 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 21 points at 22,064, according to IG.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to head to Brussels on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to secure a Brexit deal. He will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after negotiators failed to make significant progress when talk resumed on Monday.

In other U.K. news, Britain will start rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, making it the first European country to start a general coronavirus vaccination program.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors remained cautious over rising coronavirus cases, U.S. stimulus negotiations as well as the Brexit talks.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures fell on Monday night as traders kept an eye on negotiations for additional fiscal stimulus, while the U.S. coronavirus caseload continues to rise.

Republican and Democratic leaders said Monday that Congress is trying to extend government funding for an additional week to try and strike a deal on new Covid-19 aid. The news came after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a $908 billion stimulus proposal last week.

There are no major earnings of note in Europe Tuesday; on the data front, revised third-quarter euro zone gross domestic product figures are released.

- CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.