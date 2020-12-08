Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective, researchers confirm in peer-reviewed study

A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is the first to have its late-stage trial results independently reviewed and published in a medical journal.

The interim results from the phase three trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were published in the Lancet on Tuesday. Peer-reviewed means that articles or studies are reviewed by other experts in the field before being published, acting as another quality control measure for the findings.

The study reiterated the trial findings for the vaccine which were shared a few weeks ago, that showed an average effectiveness of 70% in protecting against the coronavirus.

It also reiterated the two dosage regimens used, with the two full doses showing 62% effectiveness and 90% efficacy shown with the half-then-full dose regimen.