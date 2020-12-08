France's Macron lays out a vision for European 'digital sovereignty'

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on screens as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France in this illustration picture, October 28, 2020.

LONDON — French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that Europe must preserve its "digital sovereignty," outlining a number of steps aimed at reducing its dependence on U.S. technology giants.

Although U.S. digital platforms contributed to a "big transformation" in society following the coronavirus outbreak, there needs to be a "European solution and European sovereignty" when it comes to tech, Macron said.

"We need European financing, European solutions, European talents, European regulations," Macron said in a conversation with Niklas Zennström, the Swedish billionaire who co-founded Skype.

"We have regulation ... but we don't have the equivalent of these very, very large caps," Macron added, referring to highly-valued technology companies in the U.S. like Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.