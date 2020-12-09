Covid relief talks hit another wall as Congress runs short on time to send help

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attends a news conference with Republican leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020. Kevin Dietsch | Reuters

Congress has hit a wall again in efforts to send help to Americans during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands of people a week and left millions waiting in food lines. After days of trying to reach a relief deal, lawmakers as of Wednesday afternoon had not resolved a range of issues preventing an agreement. A Congress that has failed for months to send aid to desperate people will now have to quickly resolve disputes to prevent millions of people from losing unemployment insurance or housing. Democratic leaders have called bipartisan talks toward a $908 billion relief bill the best chance to craft a plan that can get through a divided Congress. Lawmakers have not yet finalized the legislation because of disagreements over legal immunity for businesses and state and local government relief. Top Republicans have accused their counterparts of refusing to make a deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., rejected a $916 billion offer from the Trump administration because it included a one-time $600 direct payment but no federal unemployment insurance supplement. The bipartisan package includes a $300 weekly boost to jobless benefits. Pelosi and Schumer also brushed off Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposal to scrap his demand for business and university immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits if Democrats back off their calls for state and local aid. Democrats and many Republicans have called federal support necessary to prevent cash-crunched governments from cutting first responder and teacher jobs.

U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak to reporters about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results and the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a news conference at the U.S.Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2020. Hannah Mackay | Reuters

As of Wednesday, it was unclear what kind of plan could get through both the Democratic-held House and GOP-controlled Senate. Congress faces pressure to act: about 12 million people could lose unemployment benefits on the day after Christmas, and a federal eviction moratorium expires at the end of the year. Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell repeatedly argued Democratic leaders have refused to strike a deal for political reasons. He even called their Tuesday response to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's relief offer "bizarre" and "schizophrenic." "More deflection, more delay and more suffering for innocent Americans," he said of Democrats rejecting the White House proposal. A spokesman for Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request to comment on McConnell's remarks. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Schumer again put his weight behind the bipartisan talks among rank-and-file members. He criticized the Trump administration offer's lack of jobless benefits relative to what the developing bill includes. "Cutting unemployment to the extent he has is ... not going to get much support among any Democrats," Schumer said.