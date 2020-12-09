Poor countries set to miss out on Covid vaccines as wealthier nations hoard doses, campaigners warn

Nurse Paula McMahon (R) prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for Grace Thomson (L) at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow on December 8, 2020 as Britain starts is biggest ever vaccination program.

LONDON — A coalition of campaigning bodies has warned people in lower-income countries are likely to miss out on a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine for years to come, accusing richer nations of "hoarding" more doses of Covid-19 shots than they need.

The People's Vaccine Alliance, an organization including Amnesty International, Global Justice Now and Oxfam, said wealthy nations had bought up enough doses to vaccinate their entire populations nearly three times over by the end of 2021.

Canada tops the list with enough doses to vaccinate each citizen five times over, the group said. In contrast, nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people against the coronavirus next year.

Reuters reported last month, citing three unnamed sources, that Canada was in talks with other governments about a plan to donate some Covid-19 doses to lower income-income countries.

The People's Vaccine Alliance cited data collected by science information and analytics company Airfinity to analyze the deals done between countries and the eight leading coronavirus vaccine candidates. The group said it assumed the coronavirus vaccines currently in clinical trials were all approved for use.

"No one should be blocked from getting a life-saving vaccine because of the country they live in or the amount of money in their pocket," Anna Marriott, health policy manager at Oxfam, said in a statement.

"But unless something changes dramatically, billions of people around the world will not receive a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 for years to come."