JP Morgan strategist who called March market comeback sees a big year ahead for stocks

J.P. Morgan Chase strategist Marko Kolanovic expects the stock market surge to continue through 2021 as the coronavirus recovery intensifies and volatility subsides.

As markets were falling apart in mid-March, Kolanovic called a recovery that has seen the S&P 500 post a 14% gain in 2020 after a breakneck dive into bear market territory at the pandemic's outset.

In his look ahead to next year, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research, expects a confluence of factors to bring another strong year.