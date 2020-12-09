Next stimulus package may include eviction moratorium and $25 billion in rental assistance

The next stimulus package may include relief for renters struggling in the pandemic.

In a summary of the bipartisan legislation circulated on Wednesday, lawmakers included a national eviction moratorium until February, 2021, and $25 billion in rental assistance for tenants who've fallen behind.

Those funds would be targeted at households earning 50% of the area's median income and below, and could cover up to 18 months of back rent, according to the preliminary details. State and local governments would disburse the aid.

It's not yet clear if Congress will be able to strike a deal before the end of the year, though housing advocates warn of a historic eviction crisis without more government intervention.