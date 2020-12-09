PubMatic, a 14-year-old ad tech company, pops nearly 50% on IPO

Ad-tech company PubMatic shares popped after the company launched its initial public offering Wednesday.

Shares in PubMatic, which runs a sell-side advertising problem that runs real-time programmatic ad transactions, were priced at $20 but opened at $25.12, and at one point rose more than 65% to $33.16 Wednesday after debuting on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PUBM." The company had sought to raise roughly $115 million. Shares ended the day up more than 47%.

The 14-year-old company allows publishers and app developers to sell space to advertisers across media, including display or video ads on desktop, mobile app, mobile web, or connected TV. The company generated $127 million in revenue in the year ended Sept. 30, a 33% increase year-over-year.

Clients include publishers like Verizon Media Group and News Corp and app makers like Electronic Arts and Zynga. The Verizon relationship is especially important, making up 28% of its revenue in 2019 and 21% of its revenue in the first nine months of 2020.

PubMatic competes with divisions of Google along with other supply-side platforms like Magnite (which was formed as a product of a 2020 merger between public ad tech companies Telaria and Rubicon Project). It also competes with private companies in different markets across the world, it said in its prospectus.

PubMatic CEO and co-founder Rajeev Goel told CNBC that the Covid pandemic spurred its decision to go public. The company has been self-funding for over half a decade, plowing profits back into the company to spur growth.

"But we think the opportunity is so much bigger now than we had imagined at the beginning of the year, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "We're spending more time on the internet. We're doing things for the first time on the internet that we've never done before ... and so that I think significantly expands the opportunity going forward. And so we want to be well capitalized and well positioned to take advantage of that opportunity."

About 55% of PubMatic's business comes from mobile web and app ads, and it also places ads on short-form digital videos. The company also has a fledgling connected TV business it started rolling out a few months ago. He said that business has a few dozen publishers working with it, including AMC and Glewed, and expects it to be another growth driver.