Disney touts 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers during investor day

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company and former head of Walt Disney Parks and Experiences, speaks during a media preview of the D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, California, Aug. 22, 2019.

Disney's streaming service Disney+ continues to gain subscribers. On Thursday, the company revealed that the platform now has 86.8 million subscribers during its annual investor day. That's up from the 73 million that the company reported at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter.

Shares of the company rose 3% on the news.

As of Dec. 2, the company also has 38.8 million Hulu subscribers and 11.5 million ESPN+ subscribers. Hulu+ Live TV has 4 million paying subscribers, the fifth largest pay TV provider overall.

Rebecca Campbell, Disney's head of international operations and direct-to-consumer, said the launch in Latin America was a strong success for the company and Disney+ will launch in Eastern Europe, South Korea and Hong Kong in 2021.

In Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore will have Star integrated into the Disney+ app starting Feb. 23, 2021. In Europe Disney is raising the price to 8.99 Euro and the local equivalent in other markets.

Disney+ is also adding an "opt-in to mature content" feature which will allow older audiences to sign in and watch titles like "Logan," "Modern Family" and "Atlanta."

The company announced that it had struck a deal with Comcast to bring Disney+ and ESPN+ to the cable company's set top boxes and platforms and reach more than 20 million Comcast cable and internet customers.

On the heels of rival Warner Bros. announcing that it will release 17 films on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day next year, analysts and investors are keen to see how Disney will maneuver through the uncertainty still poised by a global pandemic.

Kareem Daniel, head of the company's new media and entertainment distribution group, said that theatrical release help establish franchises. Something Disney has done well in the last decade with blockbusters from Marvel and Star Wars.

Daniel revealed that Disney+ will become home to 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series and 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar films.

The company will also release the animated feature "Raya and the Last Dragon" on premium video on-demand through Disney+ and in theaters at the same time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC.