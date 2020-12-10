Google launches knowledge panels in search results to tackle misinformation about Covid vaccines

American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

LONDON — Google on Thursday rolled out new information panels in search results aimed at countering false claims about the coronavirus vaccines.

The internet giant said in a blog post that the feature would launch first in the U.K., which has begun vaccinating people with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The feature will be rolled out to other countries once they've begun approving vaccines.

Google has been updating its platforms for several months, with features showing Covid-related data from governments and health authorities like the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control, in a bid to tackle misinformation about the virus.

Its YouTube video-sharing service first launched so-called knowledge panels on the virus back in March, and it says they have been viewed 400 billion times. YouTube also updated its policies in October to remove videos containing false claims about coronavirus vaccines.