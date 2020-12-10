Counselor, planner or coach? How to find the right financial professional for you

This can make it hard for consumers to find what is right for them, said Seay, especially because not all finance professionals are created equal, and depending on what credentials they have may offer very different services.

"The demand and the number of people that are providing personal financial advice has just skyrocketed, as has the number of designations and certifications that exist out there," said Martin Seay, a certified financial planner and president of the Financial Planning Association.

For some, these names signal different types of education and regulatory oversight. For others, they may just be a brand, making it important for people seeking financial help to know the difference.

Breaking down names and titles

There are a few professional financial organizations offering certifications that hold individuals to a high level of training, testing, ongoing education and ethics.

CFP

One of the most well-known distinctions is the certified financial planner, or CFP, offered by the CFP Board. It's considered a gold standard as it includes rigorous education and testing about many areas of financial planning such as retirement, investing, taxes, insurance and education. CFPs are fiduciaries, meaning they must act in their clients' best interest.

Working with a CFP is best for individuals with a solid financial foundation that are looking to build wealth, need life insurance or other products or are seeking investment advice. Many CFPs are also registered investment advisors, who can advise on investments and manage client assets.

"You wouldn't be able to give any investment advice if they don't have that [RIA] designation," said Ashley Dixon, CFP and lead planner at Gen Y Planning, a firm that works mainly with millennials, offering financial advice and managing some client assets.

AFC/ FFC

A certification that's growing in popularity is the accredited financial counselor, or AFC, offered by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education. Some AFCs are also financial fitness coaches, or FFCs, an add-on distinction. The program also includes personal finance education, testing, ongoing education and ethics requirements.

An AFC can help with budgeting, paying off debt, managing lines of credit or preparing for a financial goal like buying a house, making it a great fit for beginners.

"An AFC is kind of like a coach – we are going to meet you where you are right now," said Cait Howerton, an AFC, CFP and lead planner at Facet Wealth, a registered investment advisor in Baltimore.

Working with an AFC was a huge help for Madi Ciampi, 27, and her fiancé Andrew Papineau, 27, of Providence, Rhode Island. This year, they took a hard look at their finances and realized that they had some savings but weren't sure how to make their goals a reality.

In addition, Ciampi grew up around a lot of bad financial habits, she said, and neither received any personal finance education in school.

Through her job at a nonprofit, Ciampi met Susan Greenhalgh, an accredited financial counselor who runs Mind Your Money LLC in Rhode Island.

Greenhalgh helped the couple lay out structured, clear, easy-to-manage goals, and filled in knowledge gaps they had, according to Ciampi. By working together, the couple was able to buy a house in November, three months ahead of schedule.