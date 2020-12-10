Vaccine rollout will be ‘a Herculean operation’ with hitches along the way, Biden Covid advisory board member says

President-elect Joe Biden's Covid advisory board member Dr. Atul Gawande told CNBC that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout "is a Herculean operation" with potential hitches along the way as Pfizer's Covid vaccine just took a big step toward FDA approval for emergency use.

"The biggest challenge is going to be both production and then getting it into people's arms," Gawande said. "The whole chain of getting it out on those trucks, but then, the whole chain of getting them into hospitals."

A panel of scientists recommended that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in a 17 to 4 vote during Thursday night's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meeting. The FDA is now set to give the final OK for emergency use authorization, which could come in either a couple of hours or a couple of days. Once that happens, however, the rollout kicks into high gear.

According to Operation Warp Speed, it will take 24 hours of prep time to load boxes of the vaccines into trucks and get moving with 2.9 million doses shipped to 636 distribution sites across the country. Hospitals will get it first, then state facilities and pharmacy distribution centers, and finally, health clinics and drug stores.

Mark Levine, Chair of the NYC Council Health Committee, told WNBC that the first recipients of the vaccine will probably be next Wednesday or Thursday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar estimated that 20 million Americans "could be" vaccinated by the end of December and another 50 million "could be" vaccinated by the end of January. He added that "we expect" 100 million vaccinations total by the end of February.

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan highlighted that Congress will play a big role in efficiently distributing Covid vaccines.