Here's what major analysts thought of Disney's investor day as shares surge

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Walt Disney's stock was surging after an investor day presentation that earned praise and price target hikes from several top Wall Street analysts.

Shares of the entertainment giant jumped 8% in premarket trading on the heels of Thursday's investor presentation, where Disney rolled out new streaming subscriber numbers, its content slate for the next several years and announced a price hike for Disney+.

Needham analyst Lauren Martin, one of the top Wall Street researchers in the internet and media space, said in a note to clients that Disney has already surpassed Netflix as the leader in streaming video.