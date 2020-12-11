New York City will shut indoor dining starting Monday, Gov. Cuomo says

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2020/03/30: Following the arrival in NYC of the U.S. Naval hospital ship Comfort, NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo is seen during a press conference at the field hospital site at the Javits Center.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that restaurants in New York City will be forced to close their indoor dining sections, citing a rise of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the area.

The Democratic governor said restaurants can continue to operate outdoor dining areas and offer take-out and delivery beginning Monday. Cuomo warned earlier this week that the state could close indoor dining if the city's hospitalization rate didn't stabilize.

"You're going to see a bad December, a bad January. How bad is the question," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

"We hope to see a stabilization in mid- to late-January," he said. "When does it end? It ends when the vaccine hits a critical mass. It could be June, could be September. Between today and June, that is a long six months."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.