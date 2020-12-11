Skip Navigation
Business News

New York City will shut indoor dining starting Monday, Gov. Cuomo says

Noah Higgins-Dunn@higginsdunn
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2020/03/30: Following the arrival in NYC of the U.S. Naval hospital ship Comfort, NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo is seen during a press conference at the field hospital site at the Javits Center.
Albin Lohr-Jones | Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that restaurants in New York City will be forced to close their indoor dining sections, citing a rise of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the area.

The Democratic governor said restaurants can continue to operate outdoor dining areas and offer take-out and delivery beginning Monday. Cuomo warned earlier this week that the state could close indoor dining if the city's hospitalization rate didn't stabilize.

"You're going to see a bad December, a bad January. How bad is the question," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

"We hope to see a stabilization in mid- to late-January," he said. "When does it end? It ends when the vaccine hits a critical mass. It could be June, could be September. Between today and June, that is a long six months."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.