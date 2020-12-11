Covid live updates: FDA says will soon authorize Pfizer's vaccine as U.S. crisis trends in the wrong direction

A pharmacist undergoes training as they prepare for the distribution of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a Mount Sinai Health System pharmacy in Queens, New York, released on December 10, 2020.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Friday the agency will soon finalize an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, recommended for authorization by an FDA advisory panel late Thursday.

"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," Hahn said in a statement. "The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

It's somewhat unusual for the FDA to pre-announce an emergency use authorization, which allows for administration of a drug on an advanced timeline ahead of a full FDA approval, but the U.S. and its leaders have been eager to start the vaccine rollout. The U.K. approved Pfizer's vaccine last week and began inoculations earlier this week.

—Sara Salinas

