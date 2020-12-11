Covid live updates: FDA says will soon authorize Pfizer's vaccine as U.S. crisis trends in the wrong direction

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The U.S. Covid-19 crisis is still trending in the wrong direction. The country recorded more than 2,700 virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the national death toll to at least 292,190, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported more than 224,000 new coronavirus cases, nudging the seven-day average to a record 210,201 daily new infections, according to a CNBC analysis of the JHU data. More than 107,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Friday the agency will soon finalize an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, recommended for authorization by an FDA advisory panel late Thursday.
"Following yesterday's positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization," Hahn said in a statement. "The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.
It's somewhat unusual for the FDA to pre-announce an emergency use authorization, which allows for administration of a drug on an advanced timeline ahead of a full FDA approval, but the U.S. and its leaders have been eager to start the vaccine rollout. The U.K. approved Pfizer's vaccine last week and began inoculations earlier this week.
—Sara Salinas