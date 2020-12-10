Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Covid live updates: U.S. records 3,100 new deaths, the highest single-day tally yet

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

A staggering number of Americans are dying from the coronavirus each day, as the virus tears through cities and strains health system. The U.S. recorded 3,124 new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest single-day tally of the pandemic so far, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The country reported more than 221,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, and more than 106,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus. The country's top health experts have warned those numbers are only going to climb, as a Thanksgiving-related spike in cases runs into the winter holidays.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 69.05 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 1.57 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 15.39 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 289,451