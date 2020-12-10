Covid live updates: U.S. records 3,100 new deaths, the highest single-day tally yet

A staggering number of Americans are dying from the coronavirus each day, as the virus tears through cities and strains health system. The U.S. recorded 3,124 new Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, the deadliest single-day tally of the pandemic so far, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. The country reported more than 221,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, and more than 106,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus. The country's top health experts have warned those numbers are only going to climb, as a Thanksgiving-related spike in cases runs into the winter holidays.