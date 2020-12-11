Despite Covid cases rising, more colleges plan to reopen in the spring

Incoming freshmen ask questions at an informational tent while arriving on campus at University of Colorado Boulder on August 18, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado.

Even as cases of coronavirus surge nationwide, a growing number of colleges are bringing students back for the spring semester.

Georgetown University, Morehouse College, Smith College, the University of Florida and Princeton University, are among the schools that are inviting undergraduates to live on campus come January after being largely virtual in the fall.

"We know more today than we did over the summer about what actions we can take individually and collectively to keep our community as secure as possible," Princeton's President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement.

"If we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back."

However, at Princeton, instruction will remain largely online even for undergraduates who live on campus and parties and most other social gatherings are prohibited — including participation in the university's off-campus eating clubs.