Here's how delaying college may impact your future earnings

As the coronavirus crisis forces schools to operate remotely, a growing number of would-be college students are opting out entirely.

Such a move can have a big impact on future earnings.

Overall, undergraduate enrollment fell 4% this year, according to data from National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, with incoming freshmen accounting for the biggest drop, sinking 13% from last fall.

Many said distance learning was simply not worth the cost — causing some to rethink their plans altogether.

While some deferred college, other undergraduates decided to take a break from their studies, including those about to graduate.

Due to the pandemic, 13% of students delayed graduation last spring, according to one study of 1,500 students at Arizona State University, one of the country's largest public colleges.

Yet, the choice to un-enroll was not made across the board. Lower-income students were 55% more likely than their higher-income peers to delay graduation because of Covid-19, the study found.