Women's soccer set viewership records in 2020 — now it needs to keep them watching

Orlando Pride midfielder Bridget Callahan (22) shoots the ball during the NWSL soccer match between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit on October 5, 2019 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Women's soccer had a great 2020 even in the midst of a pandemic, thanks to broadcast and streaming deals that brought the sport to more viewers than ever.

Finding viewers outside a devoted core fan base and providing matches on a handful of consistent platforms will be key to continued growth in 2021. Women's sports is a feel-good story, but the next stage is about achieving the hard numbers attract new broadcast partners and corporate sponsors.

In summer 2020, the National Women's Soccer League was the first U.S. professional sports league to return to action and broke its viewership records by nearly 300%. The Challenge Cup's first and last games, which were the only ones to air on CBS rather than the subscription service CBS All Access, drew 572,000 and 653,000 viewers, respectively — on par with an English Premier League match that week and a Major League Baseball game on TBS airing in the same time slot. Last year's NWSL final, which aired on ESPN, drew just 166,000 viewers.

Corporate sponsors also got on board. The NWSL signed deals with Verizon, Google and Procter & Gamble ahead of the Challenge Cup.

"The league has oddly thrived" during the pandemic, said Lindsay Barenz, the NWSL's VP of Business Development.

Multiyear partnerships with CBS Sports and Amazon's Twitch were "game changers," Barenz added. For regular seasons, CBS would show a few matches on its main network, 14 on CBS Sports Network and the majority on CBS All Access. Twitch would stream all matches internationally and a handful of free ones domestically.

Even as more sports leagues returned to competition in the fall, the NWSL averaged 383,000 viewers for its fall series matches that aired on CBS. According to the league, the games that also streamed globally on Twitch averaged just over 732,000 live views, and the most-watched broke 1,000,000.

Those deals came after the U.S. women's national team won the 2019 Women's World Cup and spurred new interest in the sport. In earlier seasons, most games were only available to stream online, whether on Google's YouTube, teams' websites or Verizon's go90. TV coverage for a handful of major games jumped between Fox Sports' and Disney subsidiary ESPN's secondary channels in different years. And the NWSL's multiyear deal with A&E Networks to air games on Lifetime fell through when A&E pulled out in 2019, a season early. The NWSL did not reach another TV deal until after the World Cup, when ESPN picked up 14 remaining matches to air between ESPNews and ESPN2.

The NWSL was hard for devoted fans to follow and hard for potential fans to stumble upon. The new rights deals were meant to guarantee consistency and high quality production for seasons to come.

Then the pandemic hit.

It was far from clear that women's soccer would be able to salvage the year, but coming back first with little sports competition likely helped. The NWSL's month-long Challenge Cup, held in a "bubble" in Utah, started on June 27 — two weeks before the men's Major League Soccer returned and a month before the National Basketball Association started its bubble in Disney World.

When it comes to growth, there's a trade-off between maximizing revenue and reaching the broadest possible audience. Under the current deal, most NWSL games are only available on CBS Sports Network or CBS All Access, which are paid subscriber services.

But the choice was "part of maturing as a league," said Barenz. "Part of having our fans mature with us is that there is an exchange of economic value to access our games."

Getting access to all games in other leagues like the Women's National Basketball Association and male counterparts also requires a paid subscription, Barenz pointed out. The longest-running professional women's soccer league in the U.S., the NWSL is now going into its ninth season (as the WNBA will hit its big 25).