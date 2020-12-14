Amazon's self-driving company Zoox unveils autonomous robotaxi

Amazon's autonomous vehicle company, Zoox, is taking the wraps off of its first self-driving robotaxi.

Zoox on Monday debuted an electric, fully driverless vehicle that's built for ride hailing. It's a "carriage-style" car, which means that passengers face each other and there's no space for a driver or passenger seat, since there's no steering wheel. It has space for up to four passengers.

Amazon acquired the six-year-old start-up in June and, at the time, gave few details about how it planned to use Zoox's technology. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has previously expressed enthusiasm around the auto industry and the company has been using self-driving trucks to haul some cargo. Over time, autonomous vehicles like those envisioned by Zoox could fit into Amazon's sprawling logistics network, by making last-mile delivery cheaper and faster than before.