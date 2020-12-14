Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as optimism rises on Pfizer's vaccine approval

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised for a mixed start on Monday, as optimism rose on the approval of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,765 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,510. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,652.52.

The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey is expected to be out at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. The headline index for big manufacturers' confidence is expected to show less pessimism in the December quarter as compared to the previous three months, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.3%.