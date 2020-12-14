Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Goldman says the SPAC boom will continue and found a way to spot ones that may outperform

Yun Li@YunLi626
The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in New York, on May 26, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The historic SPAC boom in 2020 is more than just a fad, Goldman Sachs said. For investors wanting to cash in on the red-hot market, the firm said it identified a key element in winning blank-check deals.

Special purpose acquisition companies are an investment vehicle that goes public without having a real business. The goal is to raise funds to finance a merger or acquisition typically within two years.

Funds raised via such blank-check deals have totaled a record $70 billion this year, a remarkable fivefold increase from last year, according to Goldman. The total of 206 SPAC deals this year account for 52% of the IPO capital raised in the U.S. in 2020, the bank said.

"We expect a high level of SPAC activity will continue into 2021," David Kostin, Goldman's head of chief U.S. equity strategy, said in a note. "Increased retail trading activity has also boosted interest in early-stage SPAC targets. SPACs have low opportunity cost for investors when policy rates are near zero."

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMike Santoli's market notes: Growth stocks bounce, an unusual ETF for the upturn, the bull case
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThese 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Traders scramble to chase the vaccine-fueled rally
Michael Santoli
Read More