Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing as Covid vaccine rollout begins

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Monday as the country launches the massive rollout of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine is the first authorized in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300,000 Americans in less than a year.

Now that the country has a vaccine deemed safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government must quickly distribute it, a logistically daunting challenge.

