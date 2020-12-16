Bitcoin just hit $20,000 for the first time ever. Should you invest?

milan2099 | E+ | Getty Images

Many financial advisors get questions about bitcoin from investors that don't know a lot about the cryptocurrency and have just heard about it in the news. It can be easy to have FOMO, or fear of missing out, on the latest hot investing trend, according to Roger Ma, CFP and founder of New York-based financial planning firm lifelaidout. It's best to keep your goals in mind before putting money into a fad investment, which could be something like bitcoin, a commodity like gold or the latest hot stock that's taking off. That includes understanding your net worth, living expenses and credit score, said Ma. From there, he recommends assessing where you are with other prerequisites to investing — do you have an emergency fund, are you paying down debt, contributing to retirement and on track for other financial goals?

Bitcoin produces no earnings, it pays no dividends, it pays no interest, so it's not really an investment in the traditional sense. David Oransky founder of Laminar Wealth

"What does your portfolio need to do to be able achieve your short- and long-term goals and for you to be able to lead your rich life?" said Ma. "If your plan relies on your portfolio returning 50% to 100% a year, it might make sense to rejigger your plan to make it a little more feasible." Also keep in mind that once something is making headlines or breaking records, it could be at the end of its run and be relatively expensive — meaning it's not a good time to buy in. "The problem is that everyone wants to buy when things are at all-time highs," said Anjali Jariwala, a CFP and CPA and founder of Fit Advisors in Torrance, California. "We should have investment decisions driven by things that we can control versus having it driven by emotion or feeling towards certain investments." If you are going to invest, do your research

To be sure, some people will still want to invest in bitcoin. Before putting money into bitcoin, it's important to do your research and understand as much as you can about the asset class. "Bitcoin produces no earnings, it pays no dividends, it pays no interest, so it's not really an investment in the traditional sense," said David Oransky, CFP and founder of Laminar Wealth in St. Louis. "Its value is purely dependent on what someone else is going to pay for it in the future.

