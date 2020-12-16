JPMorgan closes bullish call on base metals as Chinese credit cycle slows

JPMorgan on Wednesday closed its bullish call for copper, aluminum and other base metals, predicting an end to the soaring rally enjoyed throughout 2020.

In December, copper prices have hit seven-year highs, buoyed by improved economic sentiment on the back of successful Covid-19 vaccination trials and consistently strong demand from China. As of Wednesday morning in Europe, copper was trading at around $7,853 per ton.

In their quarterly metals outlook, published Wednesday, JPMorgan commodities analysts suggested that while prices could have further to run due to sustained momentum from hopes of a U.S. stimulus package, the Chinese credit cycle has peaked earlier than they were expecting.

"Our analysis shows that a slowing in Chinese credit over the course of 2021 will turn into a drag on base metals prices that will likely outweigh continued recovery in the rest of the world," the report said.

"Moreover, while there is potential for meaningful new sources of demand in the next decade from de-carbonization initiatives, we do not see these becoming a major factor over the next couple of years."

This leaves the market reliant on strong underlying Chinese demand, which JPMorgan believes is at risk given the slowing credit cycle, strengthening renminbi, and the withdrawal of some subsidies and stimulus policies.