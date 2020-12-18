Republican senators spar over whether second $1,200 stimulus checks are necessary

Millions of Americans are poised to receive second stimulus checks.

Yet a fight is taking place on Capitol Hill over how much money will be included in any payments.

The latest proposals include direct payments of $600 per person. In contrast, the first round of checks sent out this spring were $1,200 per adult.

On Friday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., took to the chamber's floor to ask for immediate consideration of a bill he has proposed that would include $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals, $2,400 per married couple and $500 per child, the same amounts that were distributed in the first round.

"It's the least that we can do," Hawley said. "It should be the first thing that we can do."

Washington lawmakers are working to come to an agreement on more coronavirus relief aid and prevent a government shutdown that would happen as soon as Friday if more funding is not approved.

Hawley's effort was blocked by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Hawley, however, said the fight is not over. The Missouri senator has been working with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to push for $1,200 stimulus checks. Sanders will appear on the Senate floor on Friday to ask for the same measure again, according to Hawley.

Hawley's campaign for additional $1,200 checks prompted a fierce debate over whether those payments are necessary right now.