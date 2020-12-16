Second stimulus checks could be less than $1,200 per person. Here's what we know

It's looking more likely that direct payments to Americans will be included in the new coronavirus aid Congress aims to pass before lawmakers head home for the holidays.

Those stimulus checks could be around $600 to $700 per individual, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters on Wednesday. That's just about half of the $1,200 payments authorized by the CARES Act in the spring.

A $600 reduced stimulus payment was included in a White House plan last week, though President Donald Trump has since called for sending bigger checks.

Now, Capitol Hill lawmakers are looking to move an approximately $900 billion legislative package toward the finish line.

"There is a recognition that unless D.C. provides some more aid now, some of the economic impact to individuals and to families could be more permanent and some of the impact on small businesses would be absolutely permanent," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James.

Notably, a $908 billion package that was unveiled earlier this week did not include stimulus checks.

In order to add in those payments, but stay at a similar total price tag, the help that's included would have to be shifted.

If the stimulus checks are cut in half to about $600 per individual, their total cost would come down to roughly $150 billion from $300 billion.