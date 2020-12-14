Second $1,200 stimulus checks are not in the new $908 billion relief proposal. Some are calling for that to change

Erin Scott | Reuters

If approved, the aid would come as earlier initiatives that included $1,200 stimulus checks and $600 per week enhanced federal unemployment benefits through the CARES Act, as well as subsequent emergency measures put in place by President Donald Trump, have all expired. "All of those things are petering out, and that creates an extreme urgency to have another round of stimulus," said Ioana Marinescu, assistant professor of economics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice. Marinescu is a member of a group of more than 125 economists who have urged lawmakers to include additional stimulus checks in the relief legislation. "Having a broad-based support like a stimulus check would ensure that nobody who needs help would fall through the cracks while at the same time providing stimulus for businesses who would get more customers," Marinescu said.

The exclusion of the stimulus checks is not necessarily final. Last week, Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., teamed up to come up with an amendment to be attached to upcoming legislation that would include second $1,200 stimulus checks similar to the CARES Act. On Monday, Sanders continued to call for the additional direct payments to Americans. "Congress cannot go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults, $2,400 for couples, and a $500 payment to their children," Sanders tweeted. "This is what Democrats and Republicans did unanimously in March through the CARES Act," he said. "This is what we have to do today."

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump affirmed that he wants to see additional direct payments to Americans "Right now, I want to see checks going for more money than they're talking about going to people," Trump said. President-elect Joe Biden has also said he backs additional direct payments. Stimulus checks have been criticized because of their high cost — roughly $300 billion — and the fact that they do not necessarily target those who are suffering financially because they are based on past tax returns.

