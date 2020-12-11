Sens. Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley team up in push for second $1,200 stimulus checks

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a protest calling for the Republican Senate to delay the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the U.S. Capitol on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Care In Action)

The clock is ticking for Congress to authorize new funding to prevent a government shutdown and pass new coronavirus stimulus relief.

Now, two vocal supporters of second round of $1,200 stimulus checks — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. — have teamed up to introduce an amendment with the goal of ensuring those checks to Americans are included either in a stopgap bill or other legislation.

The senators are calling for a second round of payments similar to the first that went out in the spring — $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. As with the first round, individuals who earn up to $75,000 would qualify for the full payments.