Ryan Smith opens up: The tech founder explains why he bought the Utah Jazz

Ryan Smith has a lot going on.

Smith is officially the new owner of the National Basketball Association's Utah Jazz. The NBA board of governors ratified the sale on Friday. He acquired the team from the Miller family for $1.6 billion. The 42-year-old Smith, a lifelong Jazz fan and Utah resident, will become one of the youngest owners in professional sports.

He's also spinning out Qualtrics, the company he founded and sold for $8 billion to SAP, in early 2021. Smith nearly took Qualtrics public in 2018 before selling at the 11th hour. He told CNBC he has had several chances to become an NBA owner and has always passed because he was waiting for the Jazz opportunity to arise.

If his backward baseball cap didn't give him away, Smith plans to bring a lot of personality to his new roles as NBA owner and public company CEO.

