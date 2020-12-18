Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store after backlash; developer's shares tumble 16%

A box with the Sony PlayStation 4 Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition on the counter. Alexander Sayganov | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

LONDON — Sony has removed the video game Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store, in a move that has shocked industry analysts and added to the woes of its developer. The Japanese firm's gaming unit, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a brief notice on its site that it "strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction" and would offer players full refunds for digital copies of the game. Shares of Cyberpunk's Polish developer, CD Projekt Red, tumbled 16% Friday morning on the back of the news. The company has lost $6.6 billion in market value since the game's release last Thursday. CD Projekt Red wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. It's been little over a week since Cyberpunk launched, and the game has attracted scathing criticism from gamers over a multitude of bugs and drops in performance on older consoles like Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. The sci-fi game was one of the most highly-anticipated titles of 2020, fueled by significant hype at industry events and past success from its developer. CD Projekt Red was the studio behind role-playing game The Witcher 3, which is thought by critics to be one of the best games of all time.

But Cyberpunk's steep graphics requirements mean that the game has suffered on older hardware. People playing the game on PS4 and Xbox One have found the game often freezes, while textures take a while to load in, and non-playable characters' faces are sometimes blurred. "It's not an easy call, but they have made the right move," Steve Bailey, principal analyst for games at tech research firm Omdia, told CNBC. "This title has been removed out of fear of not just consumer upset with a game's quality, but potential damage to the console brand." On Monday, CD Projekt Red said it would offer customers refunds if they bought the game on older consoles and were unhappy with it. The firm also apologized for not showing how the game performed on those machines before releasing it, and said it would issue a number of updates over the next few months. Sony was hit with criticism after previously rejecting people's requests for refunds of digital copies of the game. The PR gaffe has now resulted in Sony offering full refunds to players who bought the game digitally. Still, Omdia's Bailey said he doesn't think the episode will damage CD Projekt Red's relationship with Sony.