Congress agrees to $900 billion Covid stimulus deal after months of failed negotiations

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Congress is facing down a midnight deadline to pass a pandemic relief measure as part of a massive government spending bill or rush through another stopgap to keep the government funded through at least the weekend while talks continue. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress reached a deal Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, a long-delayed effort to boost an American health-care system and economy buckling under the weight of the pandemic.

Congressional leaders announced the agreement on a coronavirus aid and full-year government spending bill after days of start-and-stop efforts to finish a deal. They have not yet released text of the more than $2 trillion legislation, which they hope to pass in the next day.

"At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the plan a "package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates." They noted they would soon push for more relief spending after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

To avoid a government shutdown that would start at 12:01 a.m. ET Monday, Congress aims to approve a one-day spending measure on Sunday. It would keep the lights on until 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Lawmakers then plan to vote on the relief and funding bill on Monday.

The deal on one of the largest rescue bills in U.S. history follows months of sniping on Capitol Hill over how best to fight a once-in-a-century crisis. Democrats moved quickly to pass trillions of dollars more in assistance only two months after Congress passed the more than $2 trillion CARES Act in March. The GOP at first downplayed the need for more aid, then in the summer embraced a more limited approach than Democrats desired.

A new round of help cannot come soon enough for the millions of Americans who have tried to scrape together enough money to afford food and housing during sustained public health restrictions.

"The American people have a great deal to celebrate in this legislation. But of course, the agreement we reached is far from perfect," Schumer said on Sunday.