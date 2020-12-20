Airlines on track to get $15 billion in federal aid, must call back more than 30,000 furloughed workers

U.S. airlines are on track to get $15 billion in federal aid to pay workers if Congress approves the next coronavirus stimulus bill, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The carriers would have to call back more than 30,000 workers who were furloughed this fall.

The CARES Act in March had allotted $25 billion for airlines on the condition that they maintained minimum service levels and kept workers on payroll through Sept. 30.

The new round of aid for the struggling sector, reported earlier by Reuters, would keep workers on payroll until the end of March.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.