European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen wins Global Citizen prize after turbulent year

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference following a phone call meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2020. Olivier Hoslet | Reuters

International advocacy group Global Citizen has awarded European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen its World Leader Prize 2020 for being at the "forefront of creating change in response to COVID-19" and standing up for "internationalism," its CEO told CNBC. Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder, also said he thinks early commitments from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden show "really promising signs and a return to American exceptionalism". The Global Citizen Prize 2020, broadcast on December 19, celebrated "the people shaping the world that we all want at this really difficult time." Global Citizen describes itself as the "world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030." The special premiered on NBC in the U.S. and was subsequently shown across Facebook, TIDAL, Twitter and YouTube.

The award categories include Global Citizen of the Year, World Leader, Business Leader, Country Hero, Global Artist and Youth Leader, as well as recognizing achievements in Philanthropy, Culture and Education and Activism. The special was hosted by U.S. singer-songwriter John Legend, and included appearances by entertainment and media icon Oprah Winfrey, actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and music artists Miley Cyrus, Usher and Gwen Stefani, among others.

In this screengrab, Lady Gaga performs during "One World: Together At Home" presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline health-care workers and the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. Getty Images for Global Citizen

In response to the Covid-19 global crisis this year, the non-profit mobilized to raise funds in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, the World Health Organization, the European Commission and GAVI – The Vaccine Alliance, through ground-breaking events including the star-studded global virtual concert, One World Together At Home, curated by Lady Gaga, and the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future event.

Vaccine collaboration efforts

Evans told CNBC that the European Commission's von der Leyen had reached out to the organization following the One World Together at Home concert to help call on the G7 and G20 governments to commit more to finance a Covid-19 vaccine. Together they went on to host the first ever global financing summit to call on countries to commit pledges to the cause. "Both the Moderna and the AstraZeneca vaccine were funded through an instrument called CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) that we gave that $1.5 billion to, so it's now great that these leading vaccines were in part funded because of the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen," Evans said. Von der Leyen is also currently leading Europe's Brexit negotiations with the U.K., as Britain seeks to leave the European Union by the deadline of Dec. 31.

Asked if he thinks U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson would agree that von der Leyen has good leadership, Evans said "irrespective of your political view," this year she has demonstrated being a "strong leader" who has put societal issues ahead of her own personal interests. Evans believes there is "a huge movement of citizens around the world" who feel a need to put the collective good ahead of individual needs at this particular time. "I think that President von der Leyen is certainly standing up for that, she's saying that internationalism matters," he said.

More internationalism under Biden

In April, Evans criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to stop U.S. funding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. He told CNBC he is now "encouraged" by President-elect Biden's commitments which include re-joining the WHO and the Paris Agreement on climate change. "It's my belief that America has a very important role to play in international affairs and in poverty alleviation, and this is not historically a bipartisan issue," he said.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 11: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce new cabinet nominations at the Queen Theatre on December 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Joe Biden is continuing to round out his domestic team with the announcement of his choices for cabinet secretaries of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture, and the heads of his domestic policy council and the U.S. Trade Representative. Chip Somodevilla |Getty Images