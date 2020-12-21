Market bull delivers year-end optimism as fresh virus fears spark jitters

CFRA's Sam Stovall is delivering yuletide optimism to investors.

The firm's chief investment strategist believes another fiscal stimulus measure coupled with Covid-19 vaccines hitting the marketplace will help stocks stage a year-end rally.

"We're familiar with the Santa Claus rally popularized by the Stock Trader's Almanac," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "Going back to WWII, it's happened three out of every four years. I don't really see any reason just yet as to why it will not happen this time around."

Stovall, who's known for building his market forecasts on historical trends, acknowledges jitters over a new more infectious coronavirus strain in the U.K. is a near-term wildcard. But he believes the economic backdrop is still signaling a new bull market is firmly underway.

According to Stovall, a Santa Claus rally involves the last five trading days of the old calendar year plus the first two days of the new one. He also looks at the overall strength of the first five days of the new year.

He highlights the S&P 500's performance since 1945. (It's important to note the S&P technically started in 1957, but it was built on an earlier index of 400 companies.)