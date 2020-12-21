Americans will get stimulus checks as soon as next week, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that Americans who qualify for direct payments in new Covid relief legislation could see that money hit their bank accounts in a matter of days.

"The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week," Mnuchin told CNBC host Jim Cramer.

"People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work," he added. "So it's very fast, it's money that gets recirculated in the economy."

Mnuchin's comments came hours before Congress' expected vote to approve the $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill. The latest bill includes provisions akin to those in the original CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion relief package approved in March.

Individuals including children will receive $600 in direct payments. A family of four could end up with $2,400. The payments decrease for people who made more than $75,000 during 2019. They would phase out completely for people who made above $99,000 that year.