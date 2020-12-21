National eviction ban will be extended through January in stimulus deal

A bipartisan coronavirus aid deal that lawmakers struck on Sunday will extend the national eviction moratorium through January and establish a rental assistance fund of $25 billion.

The relief comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium was set to expire at the end of the month. More than 14 million Americans — or 1 in 5 adult renters — said recently that they're not caught up with their rent, according to The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"This aid is badly needed," said Douglas Rice, a senior policy analyst at The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "The CDC order prevented a wave of evictions this fall, and the extension will avert a large wave in January."

Heidi Breaux had no idea where she and her two daughters, Kayleigh, 13, and Kora, 10, would go if the national eviction ban was allowed to expire on Dec. 31.

She fell behind on her $750 rent after the pandemic cost her both of her jobs. The family lives in a townhouse in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She recently landed a job as a custodian at a church, but makes just $10 an hour. She owes her landlord around $4,000.

"We'd be homeless, on the streets," said Breaux, 35. "I don't want to even imagine it."