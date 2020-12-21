These two sectors could provide shelter from future market storms

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks within the tech and health care sectors may help shelter portfolios from the worst of market storms.

Markets took a hit early on Monday, before rebounding back to near the flatline as the day went on. Still, the volatility could be a sign equities are getting vulnerable to a correction as it closes out a big year.

Strategists say investors getting nervous into year-end should stick with stocks that may not rally as much as the broader market, but may not fall as much either if there 's a deeper pullback.

And where they usually go for market protection may not work this time, they said.