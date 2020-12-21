These two sectors could provide shelter from future market storms

Stocks within the tech and health care sectors may help shelter portfolios from the worst of market storms.
Markets took a hit early on Monday, before rebounding back to near the flatline as the day went on. Still, the volatility could be a sign equities are getting vulnerable to a correction as it closes out a big year.
Strategists say investors getting nervous into year-end should stick with stocks that may not rally as much as the broader market, but may not fall as much either if there 's a deeper pullback.
And where they usually go for market protection may not work this time, they said.