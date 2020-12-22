Fundstrat's Tom Lee says these epicenter stocks will see massive relief and lead the market in 2021

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Fundstrat Global Advisors' Tom Lee believes a group of epicenter stocks will rally sharply in 2021 on the back of a new economic expansion driven by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

"Pent-up demand + massive relief and celebration of pandemic finale could lead to substantially stronger than expected GDP recovery," the head of research at Fundstrat, said in a note to clients. "This is what the resilience of equities in 2020 seem to suggest."

Lee is touting a list of "Trifecta Epicenter" stocks in the consumer discretionary sector recommended by his firm's quantitative analyst, global portfolio strategist as well as technical analyst. Lee is one of the few on Wall Street who has been correct about the stock market's dramatic ups and downs this year.