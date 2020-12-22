Here are some investing options for 2021 — with climate change in mind

If you're like most Americans, you worry about global warming. Yet it can be hard to know how to channel that anxiety into action that will help the planet.

One fairly simple way to make a difference is to be more selective about the companies you invest in. Brokerage firms such as Fidelity, as well as robo advisors Betterment and Earthfolio, are now making that easier to do.

What's more, research shows you don't necessarily have to take a hit to your bottom line to make an impact. So-called sustainable funds outperformed their conventional fund peers in 2019, according to Morningstar.

More from Impact Investing:

Here's why 401(k) plans lag in green investment options

Biden administration could be impact investing game changer

How to seize climate change investing opportunities

"Historically, there's been a notion that investors seeking to integrate their values into their investments need to sacrifice returns," said Boris Khentov, senior vice president of operations and legal counsel at Betterment.

"But more recent research continues to demonstrate that such assumptions are questionable, at best."

In 2021, you may want to allocate some of your money toward funds with a focus on addressing climate change. Below are some of the options.

(For a number of reasons, 401(k) plans — which hold nearly a third of all U.S. retirement assets — lag in their environmentally-focused funds. Yet employees' demand for these choices is slowly changing that.)