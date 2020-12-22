Covid live updates: BioNTech confident vaccine will work on UK variant

Congress passed a mammoth coronavirus relief package late Monday that provides $900 billion in long-delayed pandemic aid. The package includes additional jobless benefits, more small business loans, direct payments of $600 and funds to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, among other provisions. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

France activated a 48-hour border closure on Monday amid continent-wide fear over a new coronavirus strain identified in the U.K. French and British officials are working to lift a ban on freight movement that left 1,500 trucks stuck in Kent by Tuesday morning as they were unable to leave the U.K.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: