Brooklyn Nets CEO expecting bumpy road ahead for upcoming NBA season

The National Basketball Association will commence its 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, returning to in-market games for the first time since March 11. But executives are already predicting disruptions due to Covid-19.

Brooklyn Nets CEO John Abbamondi joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday and said the league fully expects "there will be bumps along this road" as it returns to play again during the pandemic.

The NBA will attempt a shortened 72-game schedule surrounded by Covid-19 protocols and testing it hopes will prevent outbreaks similar to other professional sports leagues.

"Nobody has an illusion that you're going to stop cases from occurring," Abbamondi said. "I think the key is how you handle it, and we have robust protocols in place to isolate those individuals, get them treatment, and prevent a larger outbreak."

The National Football League is the latest league to suffer an outbreak, which impacted the Baltimore Ravens, causing three postponements to the Week 12 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Major League Baseball also had its outbreak troubles before completing its year with a bubble-like World Series in Texas.

The NBA was praised for the handling of its nearly perfect testing record during its bubble in Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season. But a return to in-market contests, where players and staff aren't isolated, will be a different challenge.

The NBA said 48 players have tested positive in its Dec. 2 return-to-market testing report. Since then, nine more cases were revealed, with only one in the most recent report on Dec. 16.