MLB postpones Brewers-Cardinals game after two Cardinals players test positive for Covid-19

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a play at first base against the Minnesota Twins during the home opener game at Target Field on July 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MLB confirmed earlier reporting by CNBC on Friday that it's postponing the July 31 game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Today's scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT)," MLB said. "The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals' organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Saturday's game between the Clubs will remain as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. (CT). Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as appropriate"

The postponement follows Monday's announcement to suspend the Miami Marlins' series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Yankees series, and the Phillies' series against the Toronto Blue Jays through Sunday all due to positive Covid-19 cases.

"Major League Baseball will coordinate with health experts and the Major League Baseball Players Association in planning for the Phillies' resumption of play, and will provide further scheduling updates as necessary," the league said in a statement on Thursday after it postponed the Phillies-Blue Jays series.

A source familiar with the matter speaking to CNBC confirmed reports that MLB is expected to announce doubleheader games will be shortened to seven innings this season due to the pandemic.

Despite positive cases spreading among clubs, there is currently no rift with the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) regarding Covid-19 protocols. The two sides remain committed to finishing the 60-game season, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

"The protocols are working for 29 of the 30 teams and it allows for 870 players, nearly 150 coaches 65 umpires; they've all worked for a week and we really had, with the exception of one club, no outbreaks," MLB agent Scott Boras told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday.

Boras said baseball officials "anticipated positive tests" which that he thinks will allow the "protocols to be examined as to one specific team and their conduct knowing that the protocols work league-wide everywhere else."