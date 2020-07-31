Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases jump by 67,000; Sanofi, GSK nab $2.1 billion in vaccine deal

A coronavirus relief agreement in Congress remained in doubt early Friday, just as extended unemployment benefits are set to end and new economic data showed a U.S. economy buckling under the pandemic's weight. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product from April to June plunged 32.9% on an annualized basis, the biggest quarterly plunge in activity ever. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is continuing his push for schools to reopen, adding that keeping schools closed "is causing death also."

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: