Covid live updates: Experts expect vaccines to combat new UK strain as shippers prepare to move Pfizer, Moderna drugs at same time;

The existing Covid-19 vaccines will likely provide immunity against the new variant of coronavirus spreading in the United Kingdom, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

The virus mutation seems to be more contagious than prior strains, Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box." But the former FDA chief cautioned, "It doesn't seem to have mutated the surface proteins of the virus in a way that they would slip past our vaccines or prior immunity. In fact, we don't think that that's the case."

Gottlieb, also a board member of Pfizer, which makes a Covid-19 vaccine, said the mere fact the coronavirus has evolved during the pandemic is not a surprise.

"Some viruses, like flu, evolve their surface proteins very quickly, and that's why we need a different flu vaccine every season," he said. "Some viruses can't really change their surface proteins, like measles. This [coronavirus] seems to fall someplace in between. It's not going to change its surface proteins very rapidly, that spike protein, but it will change it over time."

— Kevin Stankiewicz

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus and biotech company Illumina. Gottlieb also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."