What's in the $900 billion coronavirus relief plan: Stimulus checks, unemployment aid and more

The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2020.

Congress' deal on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan includes more small business aid, another round of direct payments to Americans, an additional unemployment supplement and funding to streamline Covid vaccine distribution.

Lawmakers aimed to pass the package Monday, alongside a $1.4 trillion government funding proposal. The badly needed aid comes as millions of Americans struggle to pay for food and housing, and face the potential loss of unemployment benefits and eviction protections in the coming days.

Many economists and lawmakers say the measure will help but will not go nearly far enough to curb the damage households and small businesses have suffered during the pandemic.